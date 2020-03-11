Floyd Mayweather says 32-year-old American Terence Crawford is the best boxer in the world right now but has another pick for the most exciting fighter

Terence Crawford is the best boxer in the world right now according to Floyd Mayweather.

The retired American was speaking at a publicity event in England, and cited two of his countryman when it came to athletes he liked most.

Though he said three-weight world champion Crawford was the best, he said Gervonta Davis is the most exciting.

Davis is represented by Mayweather through the latter’s promotional vehicle Mayweather Promotions.

Speaking at a Q&A event in Rotherham as part of a publicity tour through the UK, Mayweather was asked who he thought was boxing’s top fighter right now.

He mentioned two athletes as he said there is a difference between the most exciting fighter on the planet, and the best.

“Pound-for-pound, I would have to say Terence Crawford [is the best],” Mayweather said.

Crawford is ranked as Insider’s sixth-best athlete when it comes to the pound-for-pound discussion in boxing. For Mayweather, though, it is Crawford who is the No.1 guy.

Senior sports reporter Alan Dawson recently wrote:

To watch, the switch-hitting Crawford appears to be the most beautiful boxer on the planet. He’s got fast hands, good counter-punching ability, and solid defensive skills. His achievements as a three-weight world champion and the undisputed king of the light welterweight division also puts him in good stead in this list. But he doesn’t rank higher because Crawford has no clear, career-defining victory. Signed to the Top Rank promotional stable, Crawford’s main rivals – Pacquiao and Spence Jr. – are currently signed to the rival fight firm Premier Boxing Champions. Crawford needs to fight at least one of those PBC athletes, preferably both, and win, if he wants to climb higher as a pound-for-pound force.

As for the most exciting, Mayweather went with Geronta Davis, who he represents through his promotional vehicle Mayweather Promotions.

“The most exciting fighter in boxing right now is Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis,” Mayweather said.

Davis is also on Insider’s list of the world’s 15 best boxers. Senior Insider reporter Dawson wrote:

As an athlete who finished his amateur career with a 206-15 record, Davis has extraordinary finishing ability to complement his technical base – something he has shown for years. His last win, a December stoppage over Yuriorkis Gamboa, saw Davis add a world title in a second weight class to his honours roll. He is now expected to take on bigger and better fights, potentially against Leo Santa Cruz in Los Angeles in the summer, which will continue to elevate his pound-for-pound ranking should he keep on winning.

Mayweather mentioned Davis’ knockout ratio, as he’s finished 22 opponents out of 23, with only one fighter lasting the distance with him, yet still losing.

“Hands down Gervonta Davis is the most exciting fighter in the sport of boxing right now.”

