Floyd Mayweather Is Getting Paid $US30 Million More Than The Guy He's Fighting This Weekend

In a perfect illustration of his power and fame relative to other top boxers, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to earn at least $US30 million more than Marcos Maidana for their fight on Saturday night.

Floyd is guaranteed $US32 million, Dan Rafael of ESPN reports. Maidana will make $US1.5 million, the biggest purse of his career, plus Argentine TV rights.

This is typical for Mayweather fights.

He made $US41.5 million in the Canelo Alvarez fight in September, compared to $US12 million for Alvarez.

Mayweather’s manager explained the pay gap to ESPN:

“He’s a terrific entertainer and he is the reason why this arena will be packed and why there will be a million-plus (buys on pay-per-view) — because it’s all about the Mayweather experience.”

Mayweather is the highest-paid athlete in the world. He gets paid twice a year — once when he fights in the spring, and once when he fights in the fall.

