The numbers for the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight are in, and they shattered expectations by tens of millions

The pay-per-view (PPV) sales figures for the Manny Pacquiao-Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight are now in, and they are mindboggling.

The fight generated a record 4.4 million PPV buys, HBO and Showtime announced, which produced more than $US400 million in TV revenue alone.



That shatters the previous record of 2.48 million PPV buys set by Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya in 2007, and it blows away the pre-fight estimates of 3.0-3.8 million buys.

And that is just the biggest piece of the fight pie. When you combine all the revenue streams, the fight generated more than $US500 million, according to HBO and Showtime.

According to John Branch of the New York Times prior to the fight, it was estimated that there would be at least another $US133 million in revenue from streams such as ticket sales ($US72 million), international broadcast sales (“at least” $US35 million), closed-circuit broadcasts in bars ($US13 million), sponsorships ($US12 million), and merchandise ($US1 million).

However, if we assume that international and closed-circuit broadcasts beat the pre-fight estimates by the same rate that the final PPV buys exceeded expectations, the total revenue from these streams is probably closer to $US155 million.

That pushes the total revenue for the fight to $US550-595 million depending on exactly how many of the PPV buys were in HD (cost: $US100) versus SD ($US90).

Of that $US500+ million in revenue, more than $US350 million will go to Mayweather and Pacquiao.

According to David Mayo of MLive.com, Mayweather will take home $US209-210 million and Pacquiao’s will take home $US142-143 million.

It is hard to imagine that anybody would turn down a rematch, even if the hype can’t approach these same levels. This revenue at half the rate is still pretty decent for a day’s work.

