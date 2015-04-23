Tickets to the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight are finally on sale, 10 days before the fight

With just 10 days to go until their highly anticipated fight, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao have finally reached an agreement on contract details that will allow tickets to be put on sale, according to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

While it may seem like a minor thing, the inability to reach an agreement on the ticket distribution had turned the entire fight into a debacle, and the fight itself appeared to be more and more at risk with each passing day. While there was an agreement in place between the fighters, there was still no contract between the promoters and the MGM casino where the fight will take place, Iole reports.

The agreement was reached during a conference call orchestrated by CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, according to the report.

Bob Arum, the chairman of Pacquiao’s promoter Top Rank, confirmed to Iole that they are just waiting for the paperwork to sign.

“If what we agreed upon is in the paperwork we receive, we will sign it and the tickets will be released,” Arum told Yahoo! Sports.

According to Don Riddell of CNN, tickets will go on sale today.

A limited number of tickets are expected to be available to the public, ranking in price from $US1,500 to $US7,500. The total revenue from ticket sales is expected to be $US72 million, a big chunk of the $US300 million Mayweather and Pacquiao are expected to split.

