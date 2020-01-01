Floyd Mayweather made $500,000 for every punch he landed in the last decade, and he landed a lot of punches

Al Bello/Getty Images Floyd Mayweather made almost $US1 billion through the 2010s.

Floyd Mayweather made $US500,000 for every punch he landed in the last decade, a boxing statistician has said.

Forbes reports that Mayweather earned $US915 million for the 10 bouts he fought through the 2010s. Those bouts included wins over Miguel Cotto, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao.

Compubox operator Dan Cannobbio used that $US915 million figure to analyse punching statistics from those 10 fights, to work out how much he earned for each punch landed in the 2010s.

Those in the combat sports industry say Mayweather could earn more this decade as the UFC boss Dana White says he has a handshake agreement “to compete” in the 2020s.

Floyd Mayweather made $US500,000 for every punch he landed in the last decade, and he landed a lot of punches.

That is according to boxing statistician Dan Canobbio, a Compubox operator who analysed data from Mayweather’s 10 fights in the 2010s – all wins, with two knockouts – and found that the unbeaten American landed 1,833 punches.

Mayweather beat a who’s who of boxing royalty during that era, including dominant wins over Miguel Cotto, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao.

He also finished Conor McGregor in the UFC fighter’s only boxing rules contest to date, in a bout which punctuated his earnings.

Forbes reports that Mayweather earned approximately $US915 million for those 10 fights, and Canobbio used that figure to calculate just how much cash he received when it came to punches landed.

Canobbio tweeted that of the 4,270 punches Mayweather threw in those 10 fights, he landed 1,833 (a 43% connection rate), making $US499,181.67 each time he rammed his gloved knuckles into an opponent’s temple, chin, or ribcage.

Floyd Mayweather’s Decade: 10 Fights, 10-0, 2 KO’s

1,833 Punches Landed

4,270 Punches Thrown

43% Overall Connect Pct.

$499,181.67 per landed punch — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) December 31, 2019

Mayweather’s in-ring earnings may not be over

Though the former five-weight world champion retired from boxing following his 10th round victory over McGregor in 2017, those in the combat sports industry suggest he could make a high-profile return.

Mayweather could rekindle his relationship with the UFC, says its president Dana White, who worked closely with the boxer three years ago.

The pair were spotted together during a Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics basketball game at the Staples Centre in November (above), and have since held apparent discussions about working together on another event in the near future.

“We both started talking,” White told ESPN recently. “The easiest way to explain it to you is Floyd and I both feel that we add value to each other, and we’re going to figure something out.”

White said he intends to hold discussions with Mayweather’s manager Al Haymon in the summer and “have something for Floyd in the fall [to] compete. The money is in Floyd competing.”

Whether that is in a boxing ring or UFC Octagon remains to be seen, according to White. “We can do some crossover stuff here or we can do something in boxing. Our last experience, Floyd was actually pretty easy to deal with. Haymon is incredible to deal with.

“Floyd and I got a handshake deal at the basketball game, and we’ll get the rest figured out.”

