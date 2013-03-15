Floyd Mayweather Lost $900,000 On That Botched Packers-Seahawks Touchdown Call

Photo: YouTube

Floyd Mayweather is big into sports betting and he is constantly posting his winning tickets on his Instagram account.But what he doesn’t share with his followers is when he loses big.



On Wednesday night though Mayweather was put on the spot on Jim Rome’s show when he was asked what his biggest gambling loss and win was. Mayweather said his biggest win was $1.1 or $1.2 million and that his biggest loss was about $1 million.

What was that loss?

“I lost when Green Bay … Seattle Seahawks threw the pass at the end. I lost 900 grand,” Mayweather told Rome.

Mayweather was just one of the victims of that terrible call made by the replacement refs. At the end of a Seattle-Green Bay game, the refs ruled that Golden Tate scored a game-winning touchdown as he simultaneously caught the ball with Packers DB M.D. Jennings. One ref ruled it an interception while the other ruled it a touchdown at the same time. The Seahawks won 14-12.

Here it is to remind you:

Photo: SB Nation

And the refs disagreeing:

Photo: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.