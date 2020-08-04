Floyd Mayweather's business partner says he's received 'a few sick offers' as the retired boxer talks-up a $100 million exhibition tour

Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe said the pair have received lucrative offers to return to the ring.

Any such return, for now, would be in an exhibition format which means the bout would be more of a showcase – a glorified spar – and would not count on official records.

Mayweather has taken part in one exhibition since he retired in 2017 with a flawless 50-0 pro boxing record, blasting kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa out in a single round the following year.

He said he wanted to take part in five exhibitions for $US80 million in 2019 and though none of those events took place, he could reportedly embark on an exhibition tour worth $US100 million.

Ellerbe said: “I got a few sick offers on my desk right now.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Floyd Mayweather’s business partner Leonard Ellerbe said he’s in receipt of “a few sick offers” regarding a return to the ring for the retired American boxer.

Mayweather brought the curtain down on a wildly-accomplished pro boxing career in 2017, finishing the UFC fighter Conor McGregor in the 10th round of a landmark fight for his 50th win (27 knockouts), undefeated.

The next year he took part in one exhibition bout in which he blasted the highly-regarded Japanese kickboxing prospect Tenshin Nasukawa out in the very first round of a Rizin promoted event in Japan.

Speaking to Forbes last month, Mayweather said he is considering returning to Japan for another exhibition.

“We’re working on some things right now for Tokyo, whether 2020 or 2021,” he said.

The World Boxing News website reported Sunday that an exhibition tour, or an annual exhibition throughout his 40s, could see Mayweather, 43, bank $US100 million.

The figure is reasonable. For his role in the Nasukawa exhibition, Rizin reportedly paid Mayweather approximately $US9 million, and he said in 2019 that he was in discussions to take part in five exhibitions that year which would earn him $US80 million.

While those events did not take place, Ellerbe, who is the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, tweeted recently that he is looking over current offers.

“I got a few sick offers on my desk right now,” Ellerbe said at the weekend.

In a separate tweet, Ellerbe added: “[Mayweather is] set for life because of smart moves. [He] makes more money sitting on his arse than 99% of the entire sport. Boss s—.”

Read more:

An unbeaten American boxer landed an uppercut so hard his opponent’s body stiffened, losing by instant knockout

An MMA fighter choked his opponent but refused to release his grip, attacked the referee, and was then disqualified from the match

Conor McGregor has been teasing a comeback, and one option could involve a $US250 million mega-bout in boxing

Daniel Kinahan, a suspected $US1.1 billion Irish gang lord, ran boxing using fear and bullying, sources say

Inside UFC’s ‘Fight Island,’ where its top stars took late-night joyrides at 160mph, sunbathed in 115 degree heat, and played golf at dawn

An American fighter destroyed her opponent with a 7-second knockout, and critics are aghast at the unequal mismatch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.