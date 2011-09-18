Floyd Mayweather Knocked Out His Opponent With A Cheap Shot In A Wild Fight In Vegas Last Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. knocked out Victor Ortiz in controversial fashion last night.
First, the referee had to stop the fight because Ortiz head-butted Floyd.
Ortiz apologized, hugging Mayweather a few times during the minute the fight was stopped.
When Ortiz went in for one last hug as the fight was restarting, Floyd popped him with a left-right combo and knocked him out.
Here’s the video:
The fun didn’t stop there. After the fight, Floyd went crazy during an interview with HBO’s Larry Merchant.
Just watch (dirty language):
