Floyd Mayweather Knocked Out His Opponent With A Cheap Shot In A Wild Fight In Vegas Last Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. knocked out Victor Ortiz in controversial fashion last night.



First, the referee had to stop the fight because Ortiz head-butted Floyd.

Ortiz apologized, hugging Mayweather a few times during the minute the fight was stopped.

When Ortiz went in for one last hug as the fight was restarting, Floyd popped him with a left-right combo and knocked him out.

The fun didn’t stop there. After the fight, Floyd went crazy during an interview with HBO’s Larry Merchant.

Just watch (dirty language):

