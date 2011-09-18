Floyd Mayweather Knocked Out His Opponent With A Cheap Shot In A Wild Fight In Vegas Last Night

Tony Manfred

Floyd Mayweather Jr. knocked out Victor Ortiz in controversial fashion last night.

First, the referee had to stop the fight because Ortiz head-butted Floyd.

Ortiz apologized, hugging Mayweather a few times during the minute the fight was stopped.

When Ortiz went in for one last hug as the fight was restarting, Floyd popped him with a left-right combo and knocked him out.

Here’s the video:

The fun didn’t stop there. After the fight, Floyd went crazy during an interview with HBO’s Larry Merchant.

Just watch (dirty language):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.