Floyd Mayweather Jr. Bets $41,000 On One Half Of Basketball

The appropriately nicknamed superstar boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. put down $41,000 on the second half of last night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks — and he won $37,272.75.The undefeated boxer tweeted today, “My lil brother Derrick Rose will always get you Paid,” accompanied by a picture of his betting slip, but has since deleted the tweet.



Mayweather’s bet on the second half score, with the Bulls getting 5.5 points. (Since they were already leading 72-43, the Hawks became the second half “favourite.”)

Led by a 30 point effort by their star point guard Rose, the Bulls won the second half 42-38, easily winning the wager for Mayweather and crushing the Hawks 114-81.

This isn’t his first (and won’t be his last) big time NBA bet. Mayweather previously tweeted his $40K bet on the Miami-L.A. Christmas Day game.

