Floyd Mayweather shows off $100 million check on Instagram to prove his wealth

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has never been shy about flaunting his wealth.

In an Instagram post claiming he’s “happily retired” thanks to smart investments, Mayweather casually showed off a $100 million check that was written to him.

In the caption, Mayweather claims he still has “every dime” of the check.



The entire caption reads:

“Gotta love these backseat drivers so worried about another man’s legacy instead of trying to write their own. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh. This is just one of my many checks, a cool $100,000,000.00 that I still have every dime of. Y’all still have to work however, I’m happily retired. At the end of the day, it’s them Benjamin Franklins that matter to me, so the jokes on you. I’ve made smart investments, sorry for those who thought that I couldn’t read, write, or count. Y’all call them watches, I call them time pieces. Y’all call them boats, I call them yachts. Y’all call them houses, I call them mansions. Y’all charter jets and we own jets. #TMT”

The check was written on May 2, 2015, one day before his massive bout with Manny Pacquiao. It was estimated that Mayweather took home about $210 million from the fight.

There have been rumours about a potential Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch, and Mayweather has been challenged by UFC fighter Conor McGregor, but Mayweather has shot the opportunities down, saying he’s happy with how his career ended.

