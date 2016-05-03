Floyd Mayweather is being offered 'crazy numbers' as signs point to a return to the ring

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he has been in talks about coming out of retirement, comments that were bolstered by a report that his production company has filed trademarks for what would be an attempt to improve his career record to an all-time best 50-0.

On Saturday, Mayweather spoke with Showtime, and while he says he is happy to be retired and working with other fighters, he did confirm that he has had talks with CBS and Showtime about coming back to the ring.

“I’m happy to be where I’m at,” Mayweather said (via FightHype.com). “Everyone is asking me, ‘Is Floyd Mayweather coming back?’ Right now I am happy being on this side, but I’ve been talking to CBS and Showtime and you just never now.”

When asked what it would take to get him to fight again, Mayweather suggested it will take at least $100 million.

“As of right now, some crazy numbers have been thrown my way,” Mayweather told Showtime. “Upwards, of course, of nine figures.”

On top of that, Darren Rovell of ESPN reports that Mayweather Productions has filed for trademarks for “TMT 50” and “TBE 50,” references to Mayweather’s brand, The Money Team, and “The Best Ever.” Mayweather’s next fight would be his 50th and he would be the first pro to ever go 50-0, eclipsing the record Mayweather currently shares with Rocky Marciano.

When pressed, Mayweather would only say, “I’m taking my time. I don’t really know what we’re going to do.”

When Mayweather retired from boxing, most assumed we would see him come back for at least one more fight, and we are starting to get the first indications that this could be sooner, rather than later.

