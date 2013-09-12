Floyd Mayweather Flips Out On His Entourage For Messing Up His Coffee Order

Last week ESPN’s Tim Keown called Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“the last great American prizefighter”— an oversized personality with all the shtick and showmanship and

outrageous spending habitsof a bygone era.

In the short video below, you get a sense of what he means by that.

The video shows Mayweather holding court with a pack of reporters in a hotel room when he discovers that something’s up with his coffee. He figures out that there is honey in it, berates an entourage member, and demands a new cup.

“Hell no! You put honey in tea, not coffee,” he says.

It’s the type of showy, winking gesture we expect from a “cocky world champion” stereotype. He’s playing a role as an act of shameless self-promotion, turning himself into a caricature like so many fighters have done before him.

As the sport becomes more niche and the fighters become more anonymous, it’s the sort of thing that’s increasingly rare.

Here’s the video from Fight Hub TV (NSFW language):

