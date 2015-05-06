Floyd Mayweather is expected to make $178 million on the Pacquiao fight, more than any athlete has ever earned in a year

Floyd Mayweather needed less than hour to handedly defeat Manny Pacquiao in their much-anticipated Fight of the Century. The reward for that work will be about $US178 million for Mayweather, with Pacquiao taking home a nice consolation price of about $US122 million.

Those numbers are based on the pre-fight estimate that the two fighters would split $US300 million for the fight, with most of the money split 60-40 in favour or Mayweather. That estimate was based on the forecast of 3.0 million pay-per-view (PPV) buys. According to Deadline, initial estimates put the number of PPV buys at “more than 3 million.“

The final haul for Mayweather from this fight alone will easily break the record for most money earned by an athlete in a single year, surpassing Tiger Woods’ inflation-adjusted mark of $US125 million in 2008.

Here are the 14 instances in which an athlete made an inflation-adjusted $US100 million or more in a single year, and how the earnings from Mayweather-Pacquiao compare.

NOW WATCH: Nate Silver has the perfect formula for winning your March Madness bracket



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.