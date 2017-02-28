Floyd Mayweather dropped the biggest hint yet that the Conor McGregor fight will happen

Ethan Miller / Getty Images Floyd Mayweather has not boxed since outclassing Andre Berto in 2015.

Former five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr has told MMA superstar Conor McGregor to speak to his UFC boss and call him personally so they can thrash through negotiations for a lucrative showdown later this year.

The fight game has big names competing in the coming months with supremely-gifted Vasyl Lomachenko in action on April 8, Manny Pacquiao against former gym mate Amir Khan on April 23, and Anthony Joshua versus Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on April 29.

However, on a Showtime telecast over the weekend, Mayweather dropped the biggest hint yet that he wants to trump the lot by taking on McGregor in a boxing contest.

“Conor McGregor, I’m here, let’s make it happen,” Mayweather, who is unbeaten in 49 professional fights, said. “There’s only one fight out there that’s important and that’s Mayweather and McGregor… let’s make the fight happen.”

Thinking with a promoter’s mindset, Mayweather hyped McGregor by claiming the KO specialist is a “hell of a fighter” and effectively unbeaten at stand-up striking, despite losing to Nate Diaz by a rear naked choke at UFC 196.

Steve Marcus / Getty Images McGregor won a decision in the Nate Diaz rematch at UFC 202.

“Every time Conor McGregor goes out there and wins, he’ll do it standing up,” Mayweather said. “When Conor McGregor did lose, he lost on the ground.”

He continued: “He’s a hell of a fighter, a very tough competitor and he has the will to win. He’s also got power.”

Since announcing a retirement from the ring, Mayweather continues to be associated with boxing thanks to his promotional firm, Mayweather Promotions, a company responsible for organising notable events like Badou Jack versus James DeGale and Adrien Broner against Adrian Granados.

McGregor is contracted to the UFC, so Mayweather has urged him to gain clearance from them so they can hold formal discussions for what could easily be a half-a-billion dollar bout, one that will likely be promoted by Mayweather himself.

“Once Conor McGregor speaks with the UFC and his bosses, we can make it happen,” Mayweather said.

“We already know that Floyd Mayweather is his own boss [but] we’ve also got Showtime [a pay-per-view broadcaster who will be on board] and Mayweather Promotions.”

