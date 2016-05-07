A titillating report about a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor mega-fight is being shot down

In late April, reports speculated that Floyd Mayweather Jr. was considering coming out of retirement and Mayweather admitted he was being offered “crazy numbers” for a fight.

On Friday, a report from British tabloid The Sun said that a boxing match between Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor was in the works.

The Sun reported that the fight was “imminent” and McGregor would reportedly have to drop 25 pounds in a boxing-only match against Mayweather. According to The Sun, the pay would be split $144 million for Mayweather and $10 million for McGregor.

However, it seems that the chances of the fight coming to fruition are slim.

Thus far, The Sun is the only outlet reporting the fight. Two notable boxing writers, ESPN’s Dan Rafael and Yahoo’s Kevin Iole, have not mentioned the fight thus far.

On Friday, Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com threw cold water on the possibility of the fight:

Absolutely no truth to this McGregor-Mayweather story. I can’t believe people are actually falling for this nonsense. … (Cont’d)

— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 6, 2016

A) McGregor has a UFC contract. He can’t just go fight Mayweather. And b) do you really think he would agree to those pay terms? C’mon now.

— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 6, 2016

There is an air of intrigue around the possibility because Mayweather admitted to being offered deals for a 50th career fight. ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported in April that Mayweather Productions has filed for trademarks for “TMT 50” and “TBE 50,” references to Mayweather’s brand, The Money Team, and the slogan “The Best Ever.”

Similarly, McGregor’s falling-out with UFC over UFC 200 promotion leaves his future somewhat cloudy. Though he is under contract, it’s unknown what McGregor’s next move will be.

Still, it seems that the tantalising prospect of two of the most polarising fighters in the world squaring off is far-fetched.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.