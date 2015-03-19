Floyd Mayweather hired a '$1,000-a-plate' chef before the Pacquiao fight -- here's what he's eating

Floyd Mayweather Jr., the highest-earning athlete in the world, has hired an around-the-clock personal chef to monitor his diet before the last big fight of his career.
TMZ says Mayweather is paying Chef Q — a Las Vegas-based chef — $US1,000 per meal. At four meals per day until the Manny Pacquiao fight, that would work out to about $US184,000.
Chef Q says she’s working for Mayweather 24/7 until the megafight on May 2nd.
“If he needs me at 3 a.m., I am there cooking up breakfast,” she told TMZ.
It looks like TMZ got that $US1,000 per plate figure from a video on Chef Q’s Instagram page. In the video, Mayweather says, “I don’t care where you’re at around the world, if you want her to cook for you, it’s $US1,000 a plate. You know me, I’m getting a discount.”
Considering Mayweather’s lavish spending habits, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s actually paying that much.
Chef Q told TMZ that his diet consists of “high-levels of protein with no carbs — turkey, chicken, beef and fish.” She says he’s only eating meals prepared with fresh ingredients (no fast food), and has been on a juice kick.
There are a ton of pictures of Mayweather’s meals on her Instagram page. They look delicious.
She told TMZ that Mayweather’s favourite meal is “tacos.” This is what her shell-less tacos look like:
Caribbean jerk tilapia:
Mediterranean cucumber cups:
BBQ beef:
Breakfast:
Mayweather is famous for keeping himself in impeccable shape. He seems to be doubling down before facing Pacquiao.
NOW WATCH: Place your bets — Nate Silver just told us who is going to win the Super Bowl
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.