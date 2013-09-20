Here's The $US40 Million Check That Floyd Mayweather Got For Fighting Canelo Alvarez

Floyd Mayweather made a record $US41.5 million purse for his mega-fight with Canelo Alvarez.

And now we have the check thanks to @Fight_Ghost.

$630,000 was taken out for anti-doping tests and tickets. Floyd’s team got Canelo to agree to US Anti-Doping Agency drug testing for the fight (something that Manny Pacquiao had reportedly refused in negotiations with Floyd). It looks like Floyd had to foot the $US25,000 bill for the doping tests, though.

According to Pro Boxing-Fans.com, there were only 50 complementary tickets given out for the fight (basically, just Floyd and Canelo’s families), and everyone else had to pay. With ticket prices ranging from $US350 to $US2,000, Floyd must have bought a few hundred tickets to reach that $US605,000 figure. Considering he only fights twice a year, lives in Las Vegas (where the fight was), and employs a massive entourage, it’s not hard to understand how he bought so many tickets.

Floyd is expected to make even more once the official pay-per-view numbers are in. Some estimates have him taking home $US100 million total from the fight.

