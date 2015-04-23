Floyd Mayweather has $15 million worth of exotic cars that he doesn't drive sitting in his garage

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has more money than he knows what to do with.

He’s the highest-paid athlete in the world, and is expected to pull in well over $US100 million when he fights Manny Pacquiao on May 2.

Mayweather, who’s known to flaunt his wild spending habits, gave ESPN a look inside the garage at his Las Vegas house in an MTV Cribs-like segment with Stephen A. Smith.

In the tour, Floyd showed Smith a car collection that he says cost nearly $US15 million. The two had this exchange:

ESPN: The seven cars that you showed me are in excess of 15-to-20 million dollars? Mayweather: Let me see what’s the number … ESPN: And you don’t drive them?! Mayweather: You’re right it’s close to $US15 million. ESPN: And you don’t drive them?! Mayweather: No.

BI’s car expert Benjamin Zhang says Mayweather would have had to overpay, but it’s plausible that he paid $US15 million for these seven cars. Of the seven cars Mayweather showed ESPN, there were two Ferraris, three Bugattis, a Lamborghini, and a McLaren.

The breakdown:

McLaren 650S:

Ferrari 458 Spider:

Ferrari Enzo (cost: $US3.2 million, Mayweather says):

Bugatti 16.4 Veyron (cost: $US3.2 million, Mayweather says):

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4:

This is only part of Mayweather’s car collection. Obi Okeke, who told SI he has sold 39 exotic cars to Mayweather, says the Ferrari Enzo is one of 11 in the United States.

