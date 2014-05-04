FLOYD MAYWEATHER: The Outrageous Ways The World's Highest-Paid Athlete Spends His Money

Floyd Mayweather is considered one of the hardest-working, most tactically brilliant boxers of all time.
He’s also one of the sport’s all-time great characters. He’s the highest-paid athlete in the world, and he acts like it.
He’ll make $US32 million alone for this weekend’s fight against Marcos Maidana.
He’s one of the only athletes in the world who can afford to travel with stacks of hundred-dollar bills in Ziploc bags, gamble like crazy, and buy more cars than anyone could possibly need.
He has two fleets of luxury cars (including a $US290,000 Bentley). All his cars at his Miami house are white, and the cars at his Vegas house are black.
His bodyguards travel on a separate jet because Floyd is afraid of having two much weight in the cabin.
There was even a rumour that he bet $US5.9 million on the Miami Heat in the playoffs, which he eventually debunked.
He spreads the wealth. He bought his ex-fiancee Shantel Jackson this ginormous ring before their ugly break up.
The money will keep pouring in. He's currently two fights into a six-fight, 30-month deal with Showtime that's rumoured to pay him $US300 million.
He's also considered one of the most tactically brilliant boxers ever. He is 45-0, and a heavy favourite to beat Maidana.
