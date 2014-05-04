FLOYD MAYWEATHER: The Outrageous Ways The World's Highest-Paid Athlete Spends His Money

Tony Manfred
Floyd mayweather jr prepares fightREUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Floyd Mayweather is considered one of the hardest-working, most tactically brilliant boxers of all time.

He’s also one of the sport’s all-time great characters. He’s the highest-paid athlete in the world, and he acts like it.

He’ll make $US32 million alone for this weekend’s fight against Marcos Maidana.

He’s one of the only athletes in the world who can afford to travel with stacks of hundred-dollar bills in Ziploc bags, gamble like crazy, and buy more cars than anyone could possibly need.

He has a single bank account with $US123 million in it. He's obsessed with cash.

Source: ESPN

He got paid for his last fight against Canelo Alvarez in one $US40 million check.

He travels with Ziploc bags of hundreds, and is known for his crazy shopping sprees.

Source: ESPN

He has two fleets of luxury cars (including a $US290,000 Bentley). All his cars at his Miami house are white, and the cars at his Vegas house are black.

Read more >

He only wears shoes once. He leaves them in hotel rooms for the staff when he's done.

Source: ESPN

He spends $US6,500 per year on boxers. He throws them out after wearing them once.

Source: ESPN

He owns a G5 private jet, but doesn't let his full entourage ride on it.

Source: ESPN

His bodyguards travel on a separate jet because Floyd is afraid of having two much weight in the cabin.

Source: ESPN

He is known for making insane, seven-figure bets on sporting events.

There was even a rumour that he bet $US5.9 million on the Miami Heat in the playoffs, which he eventually debunked.

Read more >

His Instagram account is full of money pictures.

He spends millions on necklaces, and once had $US7 million in jewelry stolen from his house.

Source: 8NewsNow

He spreads the wealth. He bought his ex-fiancee Shantel Jackson this ginormous ring before their ugly break up.

He can afford all of this because of the eye-popping amount of money he earns from his fights.

Floyd earned $US90 million in 2013. He's the highest-paid athlete in the world.

Source: SI

He'll earn at least $US32 million for his fight against Marcos Maidana.

Source: ESPN

The money will keep pouring in. He's currently two fights into a six-fight, 30-month deal with Showtime that's rumoured to pay him $US300 million.

Source: ESPN

But remarkably, Floyd doesn't have a single endorsement deal.

Source: SI

He has an apparel company called The Money Team, but no deals with Nike, Adidas, or Reebok.

His entourage also calls itself 'The Money Team.'

For all of his wild spending habits, Floyd has a reputation for having a maniacal work ethic.

He'll often wake up at 3 a.m. (like Kobe Bryant) and go work out.

Source: Yahoo!

He's also considered one of the most tactically brilliant boxers ever. He is 45-0, and a heavy favourite to beat Maidana.

More Floyd being Floyd.

24 Photos Of Floyd Mayweather Flaunting His Insane Wealth »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.