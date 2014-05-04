FLOYD MAYWEATHER: The Outrageous Ways The World's Highest-Paid Athlete Spends His Money

Floyd Mayweather is considered one of the hardest-working, most tactically brilliant boxers of all time.

He’s also one of the sport’s all-time great characters. He’s the highest-paid athlete in the world, and he acts like it.

He’ll make $US32 million alone for this weekend’s fight against Marcos Maidana.

He’s one of the only athletes in the world who can afford to travel with stacks of hundred-dollar bills in Ziploc bags, gamble like crazy, and buy more cars than anyone could possibly need.

