Floyd Mayweather has bought over 100 luxury cars from the same dealer and always pays in cash

USA Today Floyd Mayweather once got the itch to buy cars at 2 a.m.

Floyd Mayweather has a lot of money and he loves using it to it cars.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Mayweather revealed he has $US15 million worth of cars that he never drives just sitting in the garage of his Las Vegas home.

But clearly this was just the tip of the iceberg. One car dealer has come forward with more details on the champ’s car spending habits, and the details are mindboggling.

Josh Towbin of Towbin Motorcars told Martin Rogers of USA Today that his dealership has sold Mayweather “over 100 cars” in a span of 18 years.

According to Towbin, Mayweather’s fleet of cars includes 16 Rolls-Royces.

Anything goes with Mayweather, Towbin said, including his preferred method of payment — cash, duffel bags full of cash.

“Champ likes to pay in cash,” Towbin told Rogers.

Jesika Towbin-Mansour of Towbin Motorcars went on to say that the dealership had to invest in a new cash-counting machine specifically for Mayweather because their old one wasn’t up to task.

USA Today Josh ‘Chop’ Towbin says he has sold Floy Mayweather over 100 cars in over 18 years.

Mayweather’s former assistant, Tasha Robinson-White, explained that Mayweather would always go to the bank just before closing to withdraw large sums of cash and sometimes they needed to take duffel bags.

Floyd Mayweather’s Facebook Mayweather shared a photo from the bank on Facebook.

Mayweather’s itch to buys cars is also not limited to store hours.

“We never know when Floyd will get the bug to come car shopping,” Towbin-Mansour told USA Today. “It can even be in the middle of the night. There was one time that he gave us a call at two in the morning and of course we happily opened the store for him and he came in and bought a couple of cars.”

It’s unclear how many of the cars Mayweather still owns, but the collection he showed to ESPN included two Ferraris, three Bugattis, a Lamborghini, and a McLaren. According to USA Today, the Bugattis alone can cost more than $US2 million each and Mayweather claims one Ferrari cost $US3.2 million.

