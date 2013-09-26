Floyd Mayweather Is Betting $US300,000 On Johnny Manziel This Saturday

World champion boxer and known sports betting enthusiast Floyd Mayweather says he’s putting $300,000 on Johnny Manziel and Texas A&M this weekend against Arkansas.

Texas A&M are only 3-point favourites on the road, which does seem a little low considering they played Alabama close and Arkansas is supposedly in a rebuilding year.

He told the Howard Stern show yesterday, “Johnny Football never has an off day.”

Floyd always tweets out picture of his six-figure betting tickets, but he has been criticised by the betting community for only telling people about winning tickets and not revealing his bets before the games start. Basically, sports betting commentators think he loses more money than he wins.

On Fox Sports 1 Tuesday Floyd said the most he has ever lost is $US1 million (on a Cowboys bet). He told Stern that his biggest winning bet ever is $US1.1 million, so it appears that the rumour that he bet $US5.9 million on the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals was false.

Here’s the ticket for that $US1.1 million bet, which was on Oregon against Arizona State last year:

