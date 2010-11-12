How Saturday's Pay-Per-View Numbers Could Lead To A Mayweather-Pacquiao Showdown

Photo: AP Images

The most important count in Saturday’s Manny Pacquiao-Antonio Margarito fight won’t be punches landed — it will be Pay-Per-View purchases.With a good PPV turnout, Kevin Ione of Yahoo! Sports writes, Pacquiao would be crowned as boxing’s biggest draw.



And aside from adding to his purse – his guaranteed $15 million would stretch above $20 million with enough PPV purchases – a big PPV day would increase the likelihood of the Pacquiao-Mayweather card everyone has been waiting for.

Mayweather is the major obstacle in the way of that fight. He insists that his undefeated record and better PPV draws means he deserves a better than 50-50 split of the purse – even though most news outlets rate Pacquiao as the best pound-for-pound pugilist.

Mayweather’s last bout, when he boxed Shane Mosley in May 2009, drew 1.41 million purchases. If Pacquiao outdraws Mayweather, it would debunk Mayweather’s claim to be the most popular fighter. That could bring him closer to accepting the 50-50 purse most insiders believe is fair.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.