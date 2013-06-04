There's A rumour That Floyd Mayweather Is Betting $5.9 Million On The Miami Heat Tonight

The gambling site Pregame.com says the word on the street is that boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is putting nearly $6 million on the Miami Heat tonight in Game 7.



The Heat are seven-point favourites.

**ALERT** Good source from my #HeavyHitters Vegas crew alerted me that Floyd Mayweather has laid over $5,900,000 on Heat -7 tonight in Vegas — Vegas Gambling Steam (@Pregame_Steam) June 3, 2013

Mayweather is a big-time sports bettor who’s always tweeting out pictures of his winning tickets. This would be the biggest bet we’ve seen from him.

He’s also the highest-earning athlete in the world, and he just inked a deal to fight Canelo Alvarez for a rumoured $40 million.

He was in attendance for Game 5 of the Heat-Pacers series. We’ll see if he’s there tonight.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.