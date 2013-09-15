Floyd Mayweather Dismantles Canelo Alvarez To Stay Undefeated, Here Are The Two Best GIFs

Floyd Mayweather Jr. put on a clinic to beat Canelo Alvarez in a majority decision in Las Vegas Saturday night.

Mayweather dominated the fight by all accounts, but was denied a unanimous decision by judge CJ Ross, who somehow scored the bout 114-114.

She is the same judge who scored the controversial Manny Pacquiao-Timothy Bradley fight for Bradley.

Canelo tried to out-box Mayweather for long stretches of the fight, which was a surprise considering his weight advantage. He became increasingly frustrated, and was unable to land a solid punch all night.

“I couldn’t catch him,” he said after the fight.

Floyd, on the other hand, jabbed his way through the fight and stayed in total control. He landed 139 jabs to Canelo’s 44, according to Chris Mannix of SI.

One of his big punches:

Canelo is only 23, and perhaps he’ll have another shot at Floyd before he retires.

But right now Mayweather is miles ahead of him. He’s the best tactical figher of his generation, and he frustrated Canelo into swinging wildly and, once, throwing a low blow tonight.

The final card:

Here’s your Mayweather vs. Canelo scorecard. Ross is a loon. #TheOne pic.twitter.com/8xLCePx6aS

— Luke Thomas (@SBNLukeThomas) September 15, 2013

Canelo just couldn’t hit him:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.