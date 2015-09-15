The boxing world hated Floyd Mayweather's final fight

Ezra Shaw/Getty Floyd Mayweather insists he’s finished with boxing.

Floyd Mayweather defeated Andre Berto via unanimous decision on Saturday to supposedly retire at 49-0.

Though there’s been speculation that Mayweather will still come back for another fight, he insists he’s finished, which all in all, has left a bad taste in the mouth of the boxing world.

First, anticipation for this fight was low. Many people hated the matchup, feeling Mayweather only took the fight with Berto, who was heavily outmatched, to finish his career undefeated. ESPN’s Dan Rafael wondered if it was a joke; boxer Victor Ortiz called it embarrassing.

However, when it came to the actual fight, the reviews were less than flattering.

Dan Rafael praised Mayweather’s performance, but didn’t make the fight sound exciting, writing, “Berto, the critics said, had no prayer to win. As it turned out, he was not remotely competitive, as Mayweather was razor-sharp.”

Mirror’s Ben Curtis wrote:

“Berto struggled to land a meaningful punch as Mayweather danced his way to victory, interacting with the crowd mid-round and showboating towards the end. The fight was everything boxing fans feared beforehand as Berto failed to impress the judges and a packed-out audience.

As MMA Fighting’s David St. Martin noted, many MMA fights and trainers trashed the fight during the action:

This fight is over already. Berto just looking to cash that check

— Kevin Lee (@MoTownPhenom) September 13, 2015