Floyd Mayweather Jr. Won $333,333 On Alabama Last Night

Notorious gambler and part-time boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. won $333,333.35 on a $400,000 bet on Alabama last night.



He tweeted out his ticket from the M Resort in Vegas after the Tide won 21-0.

The $400,000 wager is actually pretty modest for Floyd — he reportedly put down $1 million on the Patriots against the Broncos a few weeks ago.

Here’s the picture he tweeted (via Larry Brown Sports):

Photo: instagr.am

