Flower Subscription Startup H.Bloom Raises $10 Million Series B

Subscription ecommerce doesn’t work well across all categories. Makeup, toothpaste and socks last a lot longer than 30 days.



Items that do need to be replenished monthly are flowers.

Because they die.

H.Bloom is a subscription flower service that delivers weekly, bi-weekly or monthly bouquets to subscribers, like hotels and businesses.

It’s announcing a $10 million Series B financing from existing investors Battery Ventures, Brian Lee of Shoe Dazzle, Thomas Lehrman of Gerson Lerhman Group, and new investors Andy Oreker and Bill Schuh. Shasta Ventures led the round. That brings its total financing to $18 million.

CEO and co-founder Bryan Burkhart tells us the company grew 700% last year and it launched in its fourth market, San Francisco, in January.

