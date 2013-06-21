The Slick New Headquarters Where Flower Startup H. Bloom Creates Hundreds Of Beautiful Arrangements Per Day

Flower delivery startup H. Bloom was founded in February, 2010, with the hopes of reinventing the $35 billion floral industry.



The company has a subscription-based model to sell arrangements to corporate and consumer clients. The model, co-founders Bryan Burkhart and Sonu Panda say, has allowed them to reduce spoilage of their product (a big expense in the flower business) and operate more efficiently.

H. Bloom is currently in 5 U.S. cities – New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Dallas – and is in the process of expanding to Boston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Miami this summer.

To accommodate this growth, the company recently left its humble Flatiron offices (where they also designed arrangements), and set up shop in a new, bigger space on the far west side of Manhattan.

Have a look at its cool, new digs with a slick design and lots more production space.

