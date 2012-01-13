FLOWCHART: How To Tell If A Facebook Employee Is About To Be A Millionaire

If Facebook IPOs at a $100 billion valuation later this year – per the plan – it will mint more than a thousand new millionaires.



We spoke with a former Facebook employee who did his own digging into what kind of employees got how much stock, and when they got it. Then we came up with this handy flow-chart.

It answers the question we’re all dying to know: Is that guy or gal you know who works or worked at Facebook about to become a millionaire?

(We didn’t reach out to Facebook PR for this story, because the last time we talked to them about a “Facebook employees are going to be rich” story, they said the topic was “frivolous.” That could be true. Who cares.)

Photo: Jon Terbush / Business Insider

