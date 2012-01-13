FLOWCHART: How To Tell If A Facebook Employee Is About To Be A Millionaire

Nicholas Carlson

If Facebook IPOs at a $100 billion valuation later this year – per the plan – it will mint more than a thousand new millionaires.

We spoke with a former Facebook employee who did his own digging into what kind of employees got how much stock, and when they got it. Then we came up with this handy flow-chart.

It answers the question we’re all dying to know: Is that guy or gal you know who works or worked at Facebook about to become a millionaire?

(We didn’t reach out to Facebook PR for this story, because the last time we talked to them about a “Facebook employees are going to be rich” story, they said the topic was “frivolous.” That could be true. Who cares.)

flowchart, is your friend who works at facebook going to become a millionaire, jan 12 2012

Photo: Jon Terbush / Business Insider

