Two Australian guys fixed the most annoying thing about beekeeping

Flow Hive is a beehive with a special design which gives you honey on tap. It works using frames with partly formed honeycomb cells which then split into channels to let the honey flow down – so you don’t need to open your beehive.

It started shipping to Europe in November 2016 after a $12 million Indiegogo campaign in Australia in 2015.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.