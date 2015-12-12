Michelle Obama rapped in a College Humour video and it was amazing

First Lady Michelle Obama spit fire in a rap video about going to college.

She teamed up with Saturday Night Live’s Jay Pharoah on the track, which was produced by College Humour. Almost immediately after it dropped on Thursday, the hashtag #FLOTUSbars began trending on Twitter.

“South Side Chicago, we all know,” Obama’s verse begins. “We had to do overtime every night to make it tomorrow. And everyone could really make their dream too. Hey, kid listenin’ in Michigan that could be you.”

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Kristen Griffin

