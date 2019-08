A flotilla of fishing boats backing a Brexit sailed up the River Thames. Around 50 vessels passed under London’s Tower Bridge a week ahead of the EU referendum. A boat supporting the Remain campaign also took part in the standoff.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Original reporting by Barbara Tasch.

