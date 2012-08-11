Florida Woman Claims Cops Pulled Out Her Tampon During Strip Search

Not a picture of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Department

Photo: versageek/Flickr

A woman claiming she was pulled over for a traffic violation is suing sheriff’s deputies for allegedly pointing a gun in her face, forcing her to strip on the side of the road, and removing her tampon from her body.Leila Tarantino said she was pulled over last summer for rolling through a stop sign, which she denies she did.



During the traffic stop, an officer with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Department “immediately drew his weapon, pulled her from the car, and refused to explain why he pulled her over,” The Broward Palm Beach New Times reported Thursday.

Tarantino claims she was then made to sit in the back of a squad car for two hours before being forced to strip on the side of the road.

Things took a turn for the worse when a female officer “forcibly removed” Tarantino’s tampon, under the pretense officers were looking for drugs, according to Tarantino’s lawsuit.

DON’T MISS: Wade Michael Page Became A Radical Racist In The US Army >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.