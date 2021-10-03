A lucky 64-year-old Florida woman won two $2 million lottery tickets on the same day

- A Florida woman became a millionaire after winning two lottery tickets on the same day.
- Susan Fitton, 64, won the Sept. 14 drawings, the Florida Lottery said.
- The Prip Mart where she purchased the tickets will receive a $US10,000 ($AU13,768) bonus.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A 64-year-old Florida woman collected a significant cash prize after winning two $US2 ($AU3) million lottery tickets on the same day, according to KIRO-TV.
The woman, Susan Fitton, bought the Mega Millions with Megaflier tickets Prip Mart in Boca Rotan, Florida, according to a Florida Lottery news release. Officials said Fitton’s prize win came from a drawing last month, on Sept. 14.
According to the news release, both of her identical tickets ” matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball,” according to the news release.
The Megaflier add-on feature helped boost Fitton’s winnings, the Miami Herald reported.
“The Megaplier number for the Sept. 14 drawing was 2, which doubled Fitton’s prize from $US1 ($AU1) million to $US2 ($AU3) million,” Meredyth Hope Norman, communications manager at the Florida Lottery, told the Miami Herald. “But she bought two tickets with the same numbers, so that became $US4 ($AU6) million.”
The store where she purchased the tickets received a $US10,000 ($AU13,768) bonus, the news release said.
One must be extremely lucky to win a $US1 ($AU1) million Mega Millions prize. As WPTV reported, the odds are one in 12,607,306.