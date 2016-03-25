A Florida woman was arrested after live-streaming herself 'drunk driving'

What’s even worse than drinking and driving? Drinking and driving, and filming yourself in the process.

A 23-year-old Florida woman Periscoped herself driving while appearing to be drunk. Concerned citizens that saw the video called the police, who found her based on landmarks they saw in the live stream. She was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

