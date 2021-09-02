GOP lawmakers in Florida and Arkansas considering own versions of Texas’ restrictive anti-abortion law

Protesters against abortion restrictions gathered at the Texas State Capitol on May 21, 2019. Eric Gay/AP

Florida is working on its own version of the newly passed Texas abortion law, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, told the local NBC affiliate WFLA.

The Supreme Court did not block Texas’ new heartbeat bill which went into effect on Wednesday and prohibits women from getting an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

Arkansas State Senator Jason Rapert announced he ordered a bill to match the Texas legislation.

The state’s legislature is “already working on” a so-called “heartbeat bill,” Simpson said. Florida will attempt to further restrict abortion in the 2022 legislative session, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Supreme Court declined to block Texas’ heartbeat bill, which went into effect on Wednesday and prevents women in the state from having abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. In many cases, women do not yet know they are pregnant at this time.

Arkansas followed suit on Thursday when state Sen. Jason Rapert announced on Twitter he ordered a bill to be filed in Arkansas to mirror the new legislation passed in Texas.

He said he hopes to pass this bill into law before the end of the legislative session.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.