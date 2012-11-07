Florida Robocall Tells Thousands Of Voters The Election Is Wednesday Evening

Robocalls from a Florida elections office mistakenly told voters that the election was on Wednesday, Michael Van Sickler of The Tampa Bay Times reports.



Election officials from Pinellas County—location of St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay—now say that 12,525 people were told this morning that they had until 7 p.m. “tomorrow” to turn in their absentee ballots.

Polls close at 7 p.m. tonight so any ballots turned in after that time won’t count.

A voter who received the message told the Times that she called the elections offices and informed them of the error, but was told that such a mistake was “impossible” and there was no way the erroneous calls were made.

After realising the error, officials robocalled the misinformed voters again to tell them to disregard the earlier call because today is, in fact, Election Day.

SEE ALSO: Here’s How You Can Tell Who’s Going To Win Florida Tonight >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.