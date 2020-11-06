Florida voted to raise its minimum wage to $15 — here's what that could actually mean for workers

Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Florida became the eighth state to approve a minimum wage of $US15 per hour; this will be phased in through gradual increases until 2026.

Although almost 61% of state voters approved of this amendment, some people argue that a higher wage will lead to job losses.

However, previous research on places that have increased the minimum wage did not find significant declines in employment.

60.8% of voters in the state approved of this raise â€” just slightly higher than the 60% that was required to pass Amendment 2, the referendum enacting the increase.

As previously reported by Business Insider, the increase will happen gradually. Next September, Florida’s minimum wage will increase from the current $US8.56 per hour to $US10 per hour. Each year after that, the minimum wage will increase by $US1 per hour until hitting $US15 per hour in 2026.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who did not win the battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, has announced plans to raise the federal minimum wage from $US7.25 per hour to $US15 per hour. The Congressional Budget Office reported in a pre-pandemic analysis that this could help bring 1.3 million workers out of poverty, but also projected a loss of 1.3 million jobs.

Per reporting from Business Insider’s Jonah Goldman Kay, the nonprofit Florida Policy Institute said the new amendment in Florida would help over 1 million households move out of poverty and help 2.5 million residents have a living wage. At a national level, the pandemic’s effects on employment and the economy has increased the number of people who are in poverty, based on two different academic studies.

And although the majority of Florida voters support this increase based on Tuesday’s ballots, there are some people who believe a higher wage will lead to job losses with businesses laying off workers to save money. This is especially a concern as some businesses are hurting amid the pandemic. The nonprofit hospitality company Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association wrote in a recent news release that payroll costs could increase to 77% given the new wage.

“With such an exorbitant hike in payroll costs, this ballot amendment will force small businesses that are already struggling to close, destroying local economies and killing additional jobs,” the company wrote in a news release highlighting a tipped wage calculator to help people see the effects the amendment could have.

Research on minimum wage increases shows that they tend to increase earnings while not reducing jobs very much

However, several studies do not show large job losses from raising the minimum wage. As noted in a previous analysis by Business Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig, research on this subject indicates that big employment declines haven’t materialised in cities raising hourly pay.

A study by the National Employment Law Project found that when New York raised New York City’s minimum wage to $US15, which includes tipped workers that can meet this wage with a $US10 wage and $US5 tip credit, the restaurant industry in New York City actually saw growth. And although economic growth in the city likely contributed to this, the researchers note that the “large wage floor rise did not diminish various indicators of restaurant performance, including job growth.” However, some restaurants did see some reduction in staff hours.

Another city-level study from University of California, Berkeley found no negative impact to employment. The study looked at the food services industry, where workers typically get paid low wages, in six cities that raised the minimum wage to over $US10 per hour. According to a press release, the economists “find significant pay increases and no significant employment reductions in the six cities.” Meanwhile, they found that earnings for restaurant workers went up: A 10% increase in the minimum wage meant an earnings increase between 1.3% and 2.5% in this industry.

A different paper focused solely on two waves of minimum wage increases in Seattle found that low-wage-workers saw a “modest reduction” in hours and also “significantly more rapid hourly wage growth,” earning $US10 more per week on average before taxes. The researchers note that increase in earnings were mainly seen in “experienced workers.”

Additionally, economists at the Economic Policy Institute who analysed the benefits of an increase in the minimum wage and argued against job loss as a reason to not increase wages cite research published by the W. E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research that found insignificant employment declines. Their meta-analysis shows a 10% increase in the US minimum wage could mean small employment declines, between 0.03% and 0.6%.

Higher wages can also be beneficial for employers because it may lead to less turnover and as a result help businesses save on hiring. A study of small businesses by Gusto, an online site helping small businesses with payroll and benefits, finds that a $US15 hourly wage has a turnover rate of 41% compared to 70% at the current minimum wage.

