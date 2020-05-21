Commander calls for a 'safety pause' after back-to-back stealth fighter crashes at Florida Air Force base

Air Force An F-22 and an F-35.

The commander at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida has called for a “safety pause” after two stealth fighters, an F-22 on and an F-35A, crashed within days of one another.

“The events over the past few days remind us that the defence of our country can be a dangerous business,” Brig. Gen. Scott Cain said in a message to the force. “It is very important to me that we now take a safety pause.”

In both incidents, which are currently under investigation, the pilots were able to eject safely from the multi-million-dollar fifth-generation fighters.

“I’m asking commanders at all levels to conduct a virtual safety day on Thursday, May 21,” Cain said. “I’ve asked my Safety Office to develop a safety briefing for use across the installation.”

The Eglin-based 33rd Fighter Wing has temporarily suspended flight operations. “In the interest of safety, flying operations at the 33d FW are on hold at this time,” the wing told local media. “This pause allows us to focus on what’s needed to safely resume flying training.”

Safety pause and Memorial Day message from the commander, 96th Test Wing, Brig Gen. Scott Cain.#StaySafe #StayConnected #TeamEglin pic.twitter.com/M5qMmBE556 — Eglin Air Force Base (@TeamEglin) May 20, 2020

In a video message to the force, Cain indicated that flying operations at Eglin Air Force Base would not resume until sometime after Memorial Day.

The F-22 and F-35 are both US fifth-generation stealth fighters.

The US is no longer making the advanced F-22. There are a little over 180 F-22s in the US arsenal, and the unit cost for each fighter is about $US150 million. Th F-35As built for the Air Force cost around $US90 million, although the price is expected to drop over the next few years.

