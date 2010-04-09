Florida TV News Director Asks Staff To Tell Him Who To Fire

Here comes a whopper of a memo posted on Romenesko, in which Steve Hyvonen, news director for WKMG Orlando, asks his staff to prepare for a “Newsroom Summit.”



He asks for an email before the informational meeting, in which staffers name off the “battery drainers” in the newsroom.

Ouch.

From the memo: VOTE FOR THE “BATTERY DRAINERS”. That’s right. Who in the newsroom is often a negative influence on what we do? Who has a poor work ethic? Who makes little positive contribution to the newsroom and our news product. Same drill. Write/type three names on a piece of paper and drop it into the “battery drainers” box in my office. Everyone must vote. Your votes are anonymous. I also need to ask that everyone use the honour system and put real names of real people in our newsroom. No “Porky Pig” or “Howard Stern”.

Good luck to all those Orlando “battery drainers” who might be getting canned soon.

