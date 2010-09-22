Gainesville, Fla. Charges Koran-Burning Pastor $200K For Security Costs

Gainesville, Fla. will charge the Koran-burning pastor at least $200,000 for security costs, ABC News reports.



And Pastor Terry Jones never even burned the book!

The city says it was forced to provide direct services to the church. It charges the University of Florida for similar services:

Gainesville City Attorney Marion Radson said the city provided a “direct service” to the church, which now must pay. “Some of the services the city provided to Rev. Jones and the church were directly related to the safety and security of that church,” Radson said. “For example, on 9/11 the city had rented fences – the type used on parade routes, only we don’t own those type fences – to secure the premises from intruders. It was the church that asked our police department to remove unwanted persons from the premises.”

It’s not clear whether this is a PR coup or blunder for the city. A $200,000 would bankrupt the radical church, Jones admits, and may force them to disband. But Jones says he will take these charges to court, which means more incendiary headlines.

Or maybe Gainesville just needs the money.

