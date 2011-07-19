Florida Teen Allegedly Killed Parents With A Hammer And Then Threw A House Party

Photo: www.local10.com

Port St. Lucie cops claim that 17-year-old Tyler Hadley used a hammer to kill his parents, and then he threw a house party (via Drudge Report).Up to 60 people are said to have attended the party



Gruesome details from Miami Local 10:

Police went to the home at 371 Northeast Grandeur Ave. early Sunday morning after getting an anonymous tip that a teenager had murdered his parents and that their bodies were still in the home.

Officers found the victim’s bodies in the locked master bedroom and a weapon possibly used in the killings nearby.

Detectives believe Hadley committed the murders and then tried to hide the bodies in the master bedroom. They said he concealed the bodies by putting towels, linens and even picture frames on them.

