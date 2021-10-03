A Florida college is the first in the US to own and operate an electric aircraft – meet Pipistrel’s Velis Electro

Slovenia-based Pipistrel is a light aircraft manufacturer that has built the world’s first and only type-rated electric aircraft, known as Velis Electro. Velis Electro Brian Kish/Florida Institute of Technology Source: Pipistrel

Velis Electro is a two-seater electric aircraft intended for flight training and has been given a Type Certificate by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, meaning its design is in compliance with airworthiness and safety standards established by national law. Inside Velis Electro aircraft Pipistrel Source: EASA

Velis was built to reduce noise and carbon emissions without compromising safety. As part of the certification process, it demonstrated its ability to operate in the cold, hot, and rain, and withstand crash loads, faults, and battery thermal runaway events. Velis Electro Pipistrel Source: Pipistrel

The plane is powered by an innovative liquid-cooled electric system, which runs on two batteries. One is in the nose and the second is behind the cabin. Velis battery Pipistrel Source: Pipistrel

While the aircraft can run on one battery, a second is necessary in case the primary battery malfunctions or fails. Velis motor and battery Florida Institute of Technology Source: Pipistrel

Velis has a flight range of one hour with a 20-minute reserve. Each aircraft comes with a Pipistrel electric charger that connects to the plane’s batteries, which take an hour to charge. Veils charging after first flight Florida Institute of Technology NEBO Air Source: Pipistrel

The plane can be turned on “without hesitation” via four switches and maintains a simplified pilot interface in the cockpit, meaning it looks and feels similar to fuel-powered aircraft. Veils cockpit Pipistrel Source: Pipistrel

Velis’ low number of moving parts reduces maintenance costs and the aircraft’s built-in continuous health-monitoring system lowers the likelihood of malfunctions. Velis charging display Pipistrel Source: Pipistrel

One of the best features of the aircraft is its 60 dBa noise level, allowing it to be operated in urban areas without disturbing the community. Velis Electro NEBO Air Source: Pipistrel

This feature will be a benefit for students. According to a spokesperson from Pipistrel, noise in the cockpit is almost non-existent, making it easier for students to communicate with instructors. Velis Electro Florida Institute of Technology Source: Florida Institute of Technology , Pipistrel spokesperson

Moreover, the aircraft can fly in urban areas during holidays and weekends, which many flight schools cannot do because of noise from fuel-powered aircraft. Velis Electro Brian Kish/Florida Institute of Technology Source: Pipistrel spokesperson

While Velis is intended primarily for flight training, airlines and general aviation companies can also purchase the plane. Its low-cost electric operation can save pilots, flight students, and organizations money normally spent on fuel. Velis Electro Pipistrel Source: Pipistrel

One of Pipistrel’s customers, UK-based NEBO Air, operates two Velis Electro aircraft as a “micro airline,” making it the world’s first sustainable, cost-effective air service with zero carbon emissions. NEBO flies customers one at a time between London and the British Midlands. Velis Electro NEBO Air Source: NEBO Air

Pipistrel’s first US customer is Florida Institute of Technology, also known as Florida Tech, making it the first American university to own and operate an electric aircraft. The plane cost $US190,000 ($AU261,596). Velis Electro at Florida Tech’s flight school Florida Institute of Technology Florida Institute of Technology Source: Space Coast Daily

Velis is certified to fly in the EU but is still awaiting FAA certification, so Florida Tech is flying it under the “experimental” category. It is the first time the plane has flown in the US, though Florida Tech intends to use the plane for research instead of flight training. Velis Electro at Florida Tech Florida Institute of Technology Source: Florida Institute of Technology

Brian Kish, who oversees Florida Tech’s flight test engineering program, told Insider he teaches a graduate-level propulsion course and the plane will be used to study electric propulsion. He plans to take all of his students on a flight to get them hands-on experience in the aircraft. Velis Electro Brian Kish/Florida Institute of Technology Source: Brian Kish, Florida Institute of Technology

Velis’ first test flight was operated by former Florida Tech associate dean Isaac Silver, who flew the plane for 22 minutes and used about a third of the aircraft’s battery life. The low-noise flight had zero carbon emissions and totaled only $US1 ($AU1).03 in operating costs. Issac Silver with Velis Florida Institute of Technology Source: Florida Institute of Technology

The aircraft made its way to Florida Tech through a research partnership with Georgia Tech and the FAA, and a grant from the Buehler Perpetual Trust. The grant was used to purchase the aircraft and the FAA is in the process of awarding the school an $US85,000 ($AU117,030) contract to provide data on Velis’ first 50 flight hours. Emil Buehler Center for Aviation Training & Research Luis Freile/Florida Institute of Technology Source: Florida Institute of Technology