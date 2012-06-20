Florida Strip Club Sues Tabloid Star 'Octomom' For Refusing To Bare All

‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman

Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Octomom is at it again.Nadya Suleman, the fame-hungry woman who gave birth to eight children in 2009, has reportedly reneged on her deal with a Florida strip club to bare her breasts.



And the strip club has announced plans to sue, TMZ reported Sunday.

Suleman was scheduled to go topless at T’s Lounge in West Palm Beach, Fla., but cancelled her appearance after a club employee called her “a little crazy,” on television, according to TMZ.

But the club won’t let her off the hook that easily.

In a letter to Suleman’s attorney, a lawyer for the strip club claimed the club will sue Octomom if she doesn’t perform at her scheduled time.

In response, Octomom’s representative told TMZ she won’t be appearing at the club, either at her scheduled time or in the future.

“Nadya felt defamed and was in fear for her life to step into a club where they have already set a negative tone,” her rep told TMZ.

