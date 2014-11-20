Three People Shot At Florida State University

AP Photo/Steve Cannon Police investigate a shooting at Strozier Library on Florida State campus on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Three people were shot at the Tallahassee campus of Florida State University early Thursday morning, local police confirmed.

The patients were transported to the hospital, although it’s not clear what condition they are in or if they are university students.

The Tallahassee police department responded to a call from campus police around 12:30 a.m. ET about a shooting at Strozier library at the corner of Dewey and Call streets, The Tallahassee Democrat reports.

The gunman was killed by university officers after the suspect fired shots at them, FSU News said. The shooter ignored police request to drop his weapon when confronted on the library steps.

Earlier, FSU News reported that four shots were heard on the library’s first floor followed by sirens on campus, according to FSU News.

Students were first urged to seek shelter by a university telephone alert warning of a “dangerous situation” at the main campus.

“We know there are definitely people who saw the shooter,” freshman Anthony Coons told the Democrat.

Cell phone camera footage uploaded to YouTube captures the scene inside the library at the time of the shooting. “There has been a shooting in the library. Stay where you are,” a person over the loudspeaker says.

Blair Stokes, a student at the university, was in the library at the time of the emergency and has been tweeting updates of the situation.

All of us were told to wait in Bellamy until we sign a paper with our name and contact info and wait here until we are told we can leave.

— Blair Stokes (@blairstokes) November 20, 2014

Stuff just abandoned pic.twitter.com/7rbSZIEVCc

— Blair Stokes (@blairstokes) November 20, 2014

Cops clearing 4th floor now. Officer Garcia from TPD leading us. Searching us. pic.twitter.com/amk03lmTRd

— Blair Stokes (@blairstokes) November 20, 2014

TPD will hold a press conference at 6 a.m. ET.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

