Is Florida State The New Boise State, Destined To Get Screwed By The BCS?

Florida State beat 10th-ranked Clemson this weekend, their first big test of the year. It may also be their only test until they face no. 11 Florida at home in the final game of the regular season. Because of that, FSU could finish the regular season undefeated and still not play in the BCS championship game.Rod Gilmore of ESPN.com went as far as to call Florida State “the new Boise State,” the mid-major school that is never taken seriously in the title hunt because of their weak schedule.



Florida State is currently ranked fourth in the Coach’s Poll, behind Alabama, Oregon, and LSU. And even if one or two teams ahead of the Seminoles lose a game, they still have to worry about being leap-frogged by somebody like South Carolina, a still-undefeated team that is currently ranked sixth and plays a schedule that the computer polls will show a lot more love for.

So while it may be a magical season in Tallahassee, they may not get a shot at their first title since 1999, and their fate may have been sealed before the season even began.

