Jameis Winston Will Face The Yankees And Nobody Will Be Able To Watch It

The New York Yankees will play their first spring training game on Tuesday and Jameis Winston will be in the other dugout.

Winston won’t start for Florida State, but coach Mike Martin said the Heisman Trophy winner will play in left field at some point and may also pitch later in the game.

If you were hoping to see the quarterback get his first big league test on the baseball diamond, prepare to be disappointed.

While such a high-profile football player going against one of the most popular sports teams in the world sounds like television rating gold, the game will not be televised.

It is amazing, that in 2014, Major League Baseball still does not broadcast all of its games, especially the games that would certainly generate buzz.

The cost of a full broadcast crew for all spring games is likely too much for each team’s broadcast partner. However, it would seem that a sport that generates $US8 billion in revenue each year should be able set up a couple of cameras at each spring ballpark and stream the games online, even without commentary.

Instead, we will be left to imagine how well Winston did against big league competition.

