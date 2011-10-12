Florida State Is The Most Overrated Team In College Football... Again

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Florida State started the season as the fifth-ranked team in the country. Six weeks later, they have fallen completely out of the polls.It turns out the Seminoles have a habit of starting the season much higher than they finish. In fact, since 2001, no team has been more overrated in the preseason polls than Florida State.



Including this season, the Seminoles have averaged a 60.4 per cent drop in points from their preseason ranking to their ranking in the final poll of the season. Notre Dame, a perennially overrated team, was sixth, with a 30.5 per cent drop in votes over the course of the season.

Some will point to this as evidence that the preseason polls are hurting the college football season. Of course, the problem is not the polls, but the voters that are unable to see past the preseason hype of each team. And in this case, it shows the voters are indeed able to correct the preseason overhyped.

