Florida State Is A Big Favourite Over Auburn In The National Title Game

Florida State and Auburn will play in the BCS National Championships Game after second-ranked Ohio State lost to Michigan State Saturday night.

Auburn, despite beating then-No. 1 Alabama and then-No. 5 Missouri, is a huge underdog.

Florida State opened as a seven-point favourite at the Las Vegas Hilton, according to RJ Bell of Pregame.com.

The Seminoles have been a machine this year, winning all but one game by at least 27 points. Based on the advanced stats, they have the best offence in the country and the third-best defence.

The game will take place on January 6 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

