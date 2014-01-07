Florida State Wins One Of The Craziest Championship Games Ever With 13 Seconds Left -- Here Are All 4 Fourth-Quarter TDs

In one of the more thrilling championships games in BCS history, Florida State scored a touchdown with 13 seconds left and beat Auburn 34-31 on Monday night in Pasadena.

There were four touchdowns scored in the final minutes.

It looked like Auburn’s Tre Mason had won it with an incredible 38-yard TD run with a minute left. But Jameis Winston stormed down the field, and completed a pass to Kelvin Benjamin for the win:

Florida State came in the heavy favourite, but Auburn destroyed them in the first half. They jumped out to a 21-3 lead.

By the fourth quarter, FSU had pulled within 21-13, and that’s when things got crazy.

The Seminoles scored at TD to make it 21-19. But instead of going for a two-point conversion, they had to just take the extra point with 10:55 left because of a questionable unsportsmanlike conduct penalty:

An Auburn field goal with 4:31 left made it 24-20 Tigers. On the ensuing kickoff Levonte Whitfield took it back 100 yards for a TD to make it 27-24 FSU:

As they have all year, Auburn fought right back. After a long drive that included some solid throws from Nick Marshall, Tre Mason busted out a beastly TD run with 1:19 left. It seemed to be the winning TD at 31-27:

On the next drive, Winston went 6 for 7 for 77 yards and a championship-winning TD.

This is the last BCS game ever, and it ended in incredible fashion:

